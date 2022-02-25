Here's what's changing as B.C. restructures its natural resource sector

A review on the effectiveness of the B.C. government's management of natural resources resulted in the creation of a new ministry.

Officials announced the restructuring plan for the sector on Friday, the highlight of which is the new Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship.

The change coming on April 1 followed an organizational effectiveness review conducted by the lands and natural resource operations secretariat. The review, officials said, determined the new portfolio is the best way to meet the NDP government's goal of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, as well as economic and environmental objectives.

“I’ve appointed Josie Osborne to be the first minister of land, water and natural resource stewardship and the minister responsible for fisheries,” said Premier John Horgan at a Friday morning news conference.

With a budget of $92 million in 2022-23 and a staff of about 1,230, the new ministry's focus will include co-management of land and resource management with local First Nations, as well as land use policy and planning, water policy and strategy, and biodiversity and ecosystem health.

“The fundamental part of being British Columbian with our abundant natural resources is ensuring we are stewarding those effectively, not just for this generation, but for generations to come,” said Premier Horgan. “And for too long the development of our natural resources has not focused on the people who own them: British Columbians.

Also part of the restructuring is the just-named Ministry of Forests, under which fall the just-expanded B.C. Wildfire Service – now operating year-round – as well as flood management and the provincial River Forecast Centre.

This ministry will continue to be responsible for decision-making on Crown land, as well as natural resource compliance and enforcement, archaeology permits and water, fish and wildlife, among other things.

“We’re going to ensure that First Nations communities, investors and working people are part in parcel in the land use decisions we make going forward,” Horgan stated.

The maintenance of recreation sites and trails is moving to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and mountain resorts and heritage now fall under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is also newly named, changing from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

Responsibility for fisheries is moving to the LWRS portfolio, which includes aquaculture and wild salmon as well.

“Salmon are fundamental to who we are as British Columbians and having all of the fisheries components that were spread over multiple ministries now housed in one place, gives Minister Osborne and her parliamentary secretary, Fin Donnelly, the opportunity to make sure that British Columbians are working collaboratively with Indigenous peoples, as well as the federal government to protect this precious resource now and going forward,” said Horgan.

Also falling under the new LWRS ministry is the province's Environmental Stewardship Initiative.

The Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation will continue, and remains fully responsible for corporate reconciliation across government, as well as Treaty issues, fiscal framework, negotiations and strategic issues management, the province said.

Rural development is moving to the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

LWRS will have additional resources to work towards a system of land and resource management with First Nations, which the province says will include shared decision making.

Also announced Friday the promotion of former deputy minister of municipal affairs Nathan Cullen to minister, taking over as Osborne moves to LWRS.

In this role, the province said, Cullen will work with local governments to support communities as they rebound from the impacts of COVID-19 and extreme weather.

Also receiving a new title is MLA Doug Routley, who will serve as parliamentary secretary of forests, supporting Minister Katrine Conroy.