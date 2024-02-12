Here's how much snow North Shore mountains got over the weekend

The North Shore mountains finally saw some snow over the weekend, after a challenging season that has forced ski resorts into multiple day-long closures.

Snow fell on Grouse, Cypress and Seymour over the weekend, interrupting a warm, dry stretch of weather that has led to service disruptions all season.

On Grouse Mountain, 12 centimetres of snow fell in the last day and 22 centimetres fell in the last two days. Those 22 centimetres account for all the fresh snow the mountain has seen in the last week, according to the resort's website.

Cypress also received fresh snow over the weekend, with a post on social media shared Sunday morning saying 10 centimetres accumulated in a 24-hour period. Most of that – seven centimetres – fell overnight.

While Mt. Seymour got 24 centimetres of snow over the weekend, a notice on the resort's website still said operations were paused in the downhill area until there is "sufficient snow to reopen."

Meanwhile, up at Whistler Blackcomb, 19 centimetres of snow fell in the last 24 hours and 29 fell in the last 48 hours. Up to three more centimetres is forecast to fall Monday.

B.C. ski resorts have struggled this season due to a lack of snow, with the average snowpack 40 per cent lower than normal. In fact, one B.C. ski resort chose not to open at all this season because of the warm temperatures.

"We are truly sorry to all those this difficult decision has affected, as we were hoping for another amazing season also this year," owners of Mount Timothy, a ski resort in the province's South Cariboo region, said in a statement last month.

While the cold snap at the beginning of the year helped conditions temporarily, drought conditions are still expected in the province later this year due to the lack of snow.

"We had some gains but then we lost them right away," Jonathan Boyd a hydrologist with the River Forecast Centre told CTV News Vancouver last week. "There still is time to go but the most likely scenario is that we're going to get into April 1 and May 1 with below-normal snowpack."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi