Here's how high Metro Vancouver gas prices are predicted to get before the weekend

Gas prices are rising in Metro Vancouver and drivers may see another hike at local pumps before the weekend.

On Thursday, average prices reached 208.9 cents per litre, up five cents from the day before. But the increases are expected to continue, according to price-prediction site Gas Wizard, and could get up to 218.9 Friday.

According to a heat map from GasBuddy.com, the Greater Vancouver region has the highest prices in the country as of Thursday.

In Toronto, average prices were 148.9 Thursday and in Calgary they were 12 cents lower, according to Gas Wizard.

Metro Vancouver's prices broke $2 per litre Wednesday after hovering just below that mark for several weeks. Gas prices in B.C. last broke a record on June 6, reaching 236.9 cents per litre.

Some local drivers say the recent price increases will force them to change their spending habits.

One Surrey resident who only gave CTV News Vancouver his first name, Dwayne, said he's switched from a car to a motorcycle to save money.

"Gas prices are so high these days that I figured that having a bike is probably the most economical way to get around and it’s a lot of fun at the same time," he said Wednesday as he filled up his bike at a Chevron in Guildford.

He said he can now drive to work all week for about $25.

Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was at the time a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate. Horgan announced other measures earlier this month to combat a rising cost of living, including a boost to the Climate Action Tax Credit and the B.C. Family Benefit.

As well, the annual rent increase – which is normally tied to inflation – will be capped at a maximum two per cent for 2023. For a household paying $2,000 per month, that works out to a maximum hike of $40 per month. The province estimates this will represent a savings of up to $816 per year.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa