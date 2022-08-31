Here's how far gas prices are predicted to fall in Metro Vancouver this week

Metro Vancouver drivers are expected to save a bit at the pumps this week if they wait until Thursday to fuel up.

According to gas-price prediction site Gas Wizard, regular gas is expected to dip six cents to 187.9 cents per litre on Thursday.

Wednesday's price was 193.9 at many local stations and before that, prices hovered around 192.9 for several days.

Prices last broke a record on June 6, reaching 236.9. While they've since fallen, they've typically hovered around 200 cents per litre in recent weeks.

Metro Vancouver's gas prices are typically among the highest in the country. But as of Wednesday, prices are believed to be higher in the province's Columbia Shuswap and Vancouver Island's Capital Regional District, according to a heat map from GasBuddy.com.

Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was at the time a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, B.C. Premier John Horgan promised relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate.

ICBC confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that, as of the end of July, all gas rebate cheques had been delivered or were in the mail.