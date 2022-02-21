Here's how cold it's expected to get in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley this week: Environment Canada

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are in for a cold week ahead, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing, a special weather statement says.

Environment Canada's forecast for the southwest corner of the province says temperatures could get as low as -10 C overnight in the coming days. With wind chill, it's expected to feel even colder.

"A change in the weather is expected as an arctic air mass arrives on the B.C. coast today," the weather statement issued Monday said.

"Overnight temperatures near -5 to -10 will combine with outflow winds to produce cold wind chill values near -10 to -15. Temperatures will moderate during the day, but will remain well below seasonal normals."

Those winds are expected to be strongest in the Howe Sound and Fraser Valley regions. Some areas might even see light flurries.

"Be prepared for cold temperatures and strong winds. Dress warmly in layers if outside," Environment Canada's statement said.

In anticipation of the cold weather, the City of Vancouver said several extra shelter spaces will be open through Tuesday night.

Later on in the week, temperatures are expected to rise again. By Friday, high temperatures could get up to 6 C. On the weekend, it'll be even warmer with periods of rain in the forecast.