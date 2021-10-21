Hepatitis A exposure notice issued for Whistler, B.C., restaurant

Vancouver -

Health officials have issued a hepatitis A exposure notification for a Whistler, B.C., restaurant, and recommended vaccination for customers who were potentially exposed to the virus.

Vancouver Coastal Health said the exposure took place at Splitz Grill on Main Street from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 9.

The health authority did not provide any details on what may have caused the exposure. It said the risk of transmission at Splitz Grill is low, but that anyone who ate food during the hours indicated should get immunized against the virus if they haven't already.

"Those who have previously been infected with hepatitis A or those who received two doses of hepatitis A vaccine prior to the exposure event are considered protected," Vancouver Coastal Health said in a news release.

Officials are offering a hepatitis A vaccination clinic at the Whistler Community Health Centre in the coming days to give people a chance for a shot. The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The health authority noted that hepatitis A, which can cause long-term liver problems in rare cases, is typically found in an infected person's stool.

"It is spread when a person eats food or drinks water that has come in contact with infected stools," the news release added.

Symptoms of hepatitis A infection can take weeks to develop, and include "fatigue, stomach upset and loss of appetite, weight loss and fever," Vancouver Coastal Health said.