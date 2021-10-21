Hepatitis A exposure notice issued for Whistler, B.C., restaurant

The exterior of Splitz Grill in Whistler, B.C., is seen in a Google Maps image captured in 2017. The exterior of Splitz Grill in Whistler, B.C., is seen in a Google Maps image captured in 2017.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Buckingham Palace: Queen spent night in hospital after scrapping trip

Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital for checks this week after cancelling an official trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The palace said the 95-year-old monarch went to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Wednesday for 'preliminary investigations.'

As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs

The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener