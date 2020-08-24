VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s provincial health officer has suggested how Vancouver Canucks fans can celebrate the team a little closer to home while making the most of the warm summer weather.

Speaking at the province's briefing about COVID-19 Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry proposed Canucks fans cheer on the team while sitting in their own driveways.

"How often do we get to sit outside on an August night and watch the Stanley Cup Finals?" Henry said during Monday's briefing.

"I think we should be having street parties where everybody's clustered several driveways apart and celebrating the Stanley Cup Finals over the next couple of weeks, especially with the Canucks in them."

Hockey playoffs typically start in the spring and end sometime in June, but this year's season was suspended in mid-March because of the pandemic.

Henry's suggestion comes after Surrey RCMP warned residents Friday not to gather en masse at Scott Road and 72nd Avenue to celebrate Canucks' victories.

But despite the warning, Mounties estimate "upwards of 1,000 people" gathered at the intersection near the Surrey-Delta border on Aug. 21 after the Canucks beat St. Louis in an elimination game.

"Canucks fans who gathered in large groups without masks on Friday night should consider this to be their warning,” Sgt. Roger Green said in a statement. "The public and the police are not happy with the disregard for physical distancing and expect you do to better for the sake of your families, yourselves, and your fellow residents."

Officers issued seven tickets for seatbelt violations after catching people hanging out of car windows and sunroofs.

Mounties say officers from Delta and Surrey will be at the intersection after every upcoming Canucks game to prevent future mass gatherings.

But Canucks fans didn't have much to celebrate Sunday after the team failed to score a single goal against the Vegas Golden Knights, losing 5-0. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Tuesday.

​With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel