Help Conquer Childhood Illness While Having a Chance to Become a Multimillionaire

VANCOUVER -

The BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery is underway.

A lottery ticket purchase goes toward helping conquer childhood illnesses.

The BC Children’s Hospital treats approximately 100,000 kids each year. Many of them are battling debilitating diseases and chronic conditions.

The Choices Lottery goes toward critical life saving research. People should purchase their tickets early so they can be in for all of this year’s biggest draws.

The Appreciation Bonus deadline is Friday, Feb. 4, at midnight. The prize is worth over $31,000.

The winner of the Appreciation Bonus will get to choose from a 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, over $30,000 in travel or $27,000 cash.

Tickets are selling quickly, and by the end of Friday, the Choices Lottery will be over 75 per cent sold.

There are over 3,234 prizes to be won, worth over $3.6 million total. Those entered in the bonus will still qualify for the grand prize draws.

The grand-prize winner of the BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery will get to choose from seven grand prize home packages or become a multimillionaire with $2.3 million in tax-free cash.

For even more chances to win there is a 50/50 draw.

The 50/50 jackpot is on a record breaking pace towards $1.5 million as of Friday, Feb. 4

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to tour the South Surrey prize home and learn more about what this lottery goes to support.