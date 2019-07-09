

CTV News Vancouver





Travellers heading from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay on Thursday may notice extra traffic during afternoon sailings.

The BC Bike Race – a 7-day event – will see mountain bikers pass through the Sunshine Coast on July 11 and BC Ferries is warning passengers that there will be heavy traffic at times.

They say affected sailings are at 1:15, 2:05, 3:35, 4:20 and 5:55 p.m.

The 2:05 and 4:20 sailings are expected to have very heavy traffic.

During the day, the Langdale overflow parking lot will be used to support the race and, if required, the highway heading to the terminal will be used for ferry traffic.

"Customers are advised to follow the direction of staff to ensure safe and efficient movement during the different staging arrangements for the BC Bike Race busy sailings," BC Ferries said in a statement, adding that it highly recommends reservations.

The BC Bike Race began on July 5 in North Vancouver and will end in Squamish on July 12.