VANCOUVER -- Many people are driving home for the holidays this week, and some of them could be facing snowy highways in the eastern Fraser Valley.

Heavy snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 beginning Thursday evening, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

"An approaching frontal system will track inland on Thursday," the weather agency said. "The snow will begin in earnest Thursday evening with periods of snow persisting well into the coming weekend."

The statement applies to Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Environment Canada said it's expecting up to 25 cm of snow on Highway 3 on Thursday night alone, and up to 10 cm on the Coquihalla.

"In advance of what could be a busy period for holiday travel, please keep an eye on route forecasts and be prepared for winter road conditions," the agency said. "Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

The latest weather alerts and warnings can be found on the Environment Canada website.