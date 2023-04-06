Heavy rain in forecast prompts streamflow advisory for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Forecasters are expecting heavy rainfall and possible flooding over the Easter long weekend in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

The River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory with moderate to heavy rainfall expected to start Thursday evening into Friday, and again on Sunday into Monday.

Up to 200 mm of rain is expected over the next four days as temperatures warm, which could lead to snowmelt.

There is potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas, according to the forecast centre.

While current river levels are extremely low in most areas, conditions are expected to be dynamic throughout the weekend, with periods of rapid river rises.