Heavy rain and high winds forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, snow expected on key highway to Interior

Environment Canada has issued several warnings and special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

A powerful storm is set to hit the South Coast Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds.

The North Shore, Howe Sound, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge are under a rainfall warning with up to 50 mm of rain in the forecast.

It’s expected to intensify throughout the day before turning into scattered showers Saturday morning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” wrote Environment Canada in its advisory.

The rest of the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, Fraser Valley and inland and eastern parts of Vancouver Island are under a special weather statement for rain and wind.

Winds of up to 60 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h, are expected along the Strait of Georgia.

Those gusts will ease a bit, but continue into Saturday.

Meantime, North and West Vancouver Island are under wind warnings with wind speeds of 80 km/h and gusts of up 100 km/h in the forecast.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” wrote Environment Canada.

BC Ferries has issued a travel advisory warning that the weather may impact service over the weekend.

It’s reminding passengers to check its website for updates on possible delays.

SNOW ON HIGHWAY TO INTERIOR

A warning is also in place for a critical highway linking B.C.'s Interior and the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada says up to 30 centimetres is expected on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and blowing snow will add to the hazard with strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

The weather agency says the winter storm will gradually intensify with the heaviest snowfall and strongest winds expected tonight and Saturday afternoon.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada's warning says.

"Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays."

With files from The Canadian Press