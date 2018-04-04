

Police have surrounded an apartment in downtown Vancouver and are working to arrest a man who allegedly bolted from a crime scene early Wednesday morning.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers were called to a building near Hornby and Drake streets at around 4 a.m. to investigate reports of a man and woman screaming at each other.

They arrived to find three people in a unit along with a "quantity of drugs and a firearm," he said.

"As they were taking two people into custody, the third, a male, fled from police and a foot chase ensued," Doucette told reporters.

Police were able to track the suspect to his home, another apartment a short distance away at Beach Avenue near Hornby Street, where heavily armed police and negotiators have spent hours trying to bring him into custody.

Doucette said police do not know whether he has any other weapons in the home, but are treating the situation as serious.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we base our behaviour off previous observations," he said.

"We're not in any rush here. We've got trained negotiators, we have our specialists, the Emergency Response Team, and other patrol officers in the area making sure everybody's safe."

At around 11:15 a.m., a woman walked out of the apartment with her hands up and was arrested. Police said she has since been released from custody.

Officers have been in contact with other building residents and don't believe they or the general public are in danger, Doucette said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim