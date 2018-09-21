

Mounties flooded a residential neighbourhood in Burnaby Friday afternoon in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Several officers descended on the Cascade Heights neighbourhood where two vehicles appeared to have collided.

Marked and unmarked police vehicles could be seen parked on Nithsdale Street, located near the intersection of Canada Way and Boundary Road.

A pickup truck and a white sedan were stopped on a lawn, and both vehicles showed damage. The car, which had hit a fence, had a shattered windshield and it appeared that the airbags had been deployed.

The truck was dented and had some front-end damage.

Surrey police said the incident was related to a stolen vehicle, but would not provide more information on Friday afternoon.

More information to come…