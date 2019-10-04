

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A heavy police presence is on scene at a home in the Panorama Ridge area of Surrey.

The house is near 122 Street and Highway 10, and there are at least six RCMP vehicles on scene.

Surrey RCMP said more details would be sent in a news release later Friday evening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.