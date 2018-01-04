

A thick fog blanketed parts of Metro Vancouver overnight, severely limiting visibility on the roads.

The heaviness of the fog triggered an advisory early Thursday morning from Environment Canada, which urged drivers to be extra cautious.

"If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility," the weather agency said on its website.

Trapped moisture is expected to continue causing fog and poor visibility until at least mid-morning, but Environment Canada said it should clear as a Pacific front system approaches the South Coast.

The fog remained at least long enough to force the cancellation of all Harbour Air seaplane departures that were scheduled before 9:25 a.m.

The advisory was issued for Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Conditions were particularly bad in Coquitlam, where the fog is thought to be the cause of a crash at the intersection of Austin and Nelson avenues.

For the latest advisories and warnings, visit the Environment Canada website.

How foggy is it in downtown Vancouver right now? You can only see the first few lights on the Lions Gate bridge! �� #bcstorm @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/fsK6hRm2mi — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) January 4, 2018

Thick fog in Comox. @WestJet cancels flights for second day in a row. Passengers in Calgary trying to rebook pic.twitter.com/Q7VJTxy2fb — St John Alexander (@ctv_stjohn) January 4, 2018