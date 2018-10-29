

A heavy downpour fell overnight across Metro Vancouver, causing damage due to flooding in some areas.

As much as 20 millimetres of rain fell in the span of two hours in some areas of Vancouver and Richmond, Environment Canada said.

In Kitsilano, residents of some areas found their cars parked in a couple feet of water in an underground parkade near Maple Street and West 1st Avenue. At one point, the water was so high it nearly reached the roof.

Across the city, Chinatown, East Vancouver and Olympic Village were also affected. At one point, West 2nd Avenue looked more like a small lake than a street.

Flooding was so bad that some roads were closed.

In addition to heavy rainfall, a big contributor to flash flooding may have been recently fallen leaves clogging storm drains. City crews were out overnight dislodging debris that had become stuck in an effort to get the rain to drain away.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott