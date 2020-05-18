VANCOUVER -- A heavy police presence descended on Surrey's Bridgeview neighbourhood on Monday afternoon. RCMP have not confirmed yet what triggered the large response.

A neighbourhood resident told CTV News that they heard a loud bang, and a number of armed officers, some in body armour, could be seen in the area of 111 Avenue and 129A Street. Two ambulances also came to the scene, but there's no word yet on whether any patients were transported to hospital.

At one point, an officer with his gun drawn was seen racing back to his police cruiser to bring a battering ram to the scene.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jordan Jiang