Environment Canada has upgraded its special weather statement to a warning as a heat wave sinks in to B.C.'s South Coast.

The warning was issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Monday morning as the temperature climbed to between 12 and 14 degrees above the average for this time of year.

Highs were expected to reach the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday, and daily temperature records will likely be broken in some regions.

The Peace River, Cariboo and Fort Nelson areas also fall under the warning, with temperatures expected to reach the high 20s or greater.

And the hot, sunny, summer-like weather is expected to stick around for at least a couple more days.

"Around the South Coast, typically now our daytime highs are about 20 and we're predicting about 30 away from the water," meteorologist Jennifer Hay told CTV News.

Summer doesn't actually arrive until Thursday, but the toasty temperatures have already led Environment Canada to declare the first heat wave of the year is underway.

The beach weather that's been around since Friday was triggered by a strong ridge of high pressure that's enveloped much of B.C., according to the weather agency.

Hay said the temperatures should cool later in the week, but in the meantime residents are urged to keep safe.

"Definitely you need to stay on your toes," she said. "Make sure you keep yourself cool, check on your elderly neighbours, don't leave any pets or children in cars – it gets very hot very fast."

Anyone feeling overwhelmed by the heat is encouraged to take respite in a shopping mall or another air conditioned space. Those in affected areas are encouraged to drink water even before they feel thirsty, and to schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

The weather agency said residents should watch for signs of heat stroke or exhaustion, particularly in young children, pregnant women, older adults, the chronically ill, and people who work outdoors.

Symptoms include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting and the worsening of health conditions.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald and St. John Alexander