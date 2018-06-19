The mercury may rise to a sweltering 35 C in parts of B.C. as the first heat wave of 2018 bakes the province.

Environment Canada renewed heat warnings and special weather statements spanning from Fort Nelson to Greater Victoria as a high pressure ridge stuck around for a fourth day.

Warnings are in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, 100 Mile, Cariboo, Peace River and Fort Nelson regions.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s to mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday, but when combined with the humidity, it may feel as warm as 40 in the Fraser Canyon area.

In Metro Vancouver, areas closer to the coastline are expected to be around 25, but could feel as warm as 27. Inland, temperatures could reach 30 or higher. The forecasted temperature is more than 10 degrees above what is normal for this time of year.

Those spending the day in Whistler could expect highs in the low 30s, but in Pemberton, it could be closer to 35. The Whistler region is one of 18 that fall under heat-related special weather statements.

The statements are also in effect for: inland and eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, north and central coast, Dease Lake, Bulkley Valley, Williston, Prince George, Chilcotin, north and south Thompson, Shuswap, Nicola, Okanagan Valley and Similkameen.

For details on individual statements and warnings, visit Environment Canada's B.C. Alerts page.

The heat is expected to hover over B.C. until Thursday, as the high pressure ridge begins to break down, the forecast predicts.

The summer-like warmth that settled in Saturday broke temperature records in some communities Monday, where temperatures ranged from the high 20s to high 30s.

In Lytton, the high was a whopping 37.8 C. Pemberton was 37.4, Lillooet was 37.1, Comox was 33.3, and the Malahat Summit reached 32.1. Records were also broken in Kitimat, Nakusp and Stewart.

While temperatures were not as high in most of Metro Vancouver, Pitt Meadows reached 32.8 and the high topped 30 in Delta, Surrey and North Vancouver.

Records could also be broken Tuesday and Wednesday with similar highs in the forecast for the areas that fall under Environment Canada advisories.

While the temperatures in Metro Vancouver are not uncommon in cities like Toronto during the summer, the highs are unusual for the area. Environment Canada works with local health authorities to determine when warnings should be issued, and bases the decision on when health is at risk.

Adapting can be hard, especially when the temperature rises suddenly, doctors say.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illness and those who work or exercise outdoors, Environment Canada advised.

Those in affected areas are advised to drink lots of water, and stay in shaded areas or air-conditioned places when possible. Swimming pools and cool showers or baths can help combat the health risks.

People and pets should never be left in parked vehicles.

