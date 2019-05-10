Environment Canada says 15 weather records were broken across B.C. Thursday as a spell of sunny, summer-like weather hit parts of the province.

According to the agency, a strong ridge of high pressure over the coast caused the mercury to soar in several communities, including Abbotsford, where the temperature reached 27.1 C, topping the old 26.7 record.

“We are talking about maximum temperature records, so your afternoon highs are breaking previous records,” Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon told CTV News. Yesterday we had a record set in Abbotsford, for example, that dated all the way back to 1946. Some of these are quite long-standing records.”

Conditions were similar in Chilliwack and Pitt Meadows, where the mercury reached 28 C Thursday, surpassing a 141-year record set back in 1878 at 28.8 C.

Further north, Squamish saw a balmy, 29.5 C high. The previous record was just 26.1.

Victoria, Tofino, Terrace, Sechelt and Powel River also saw new heat records, as did Nanaimo, Gibsons, Malahat, Bella Bella and Bella Coola.

And the warm weather in those same communities isn't expected to let up just yet.

Daily highs are expected to say at above the 25 C mark in most Fraser Valley until the end of the week Temperatures will be cooler closer to the coast, but remain above the seasonal average.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Julie Nolin