Heat warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings for a large swath of B.C.'s South Coast, including eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The weather agency says a strong ridge of high pressure is expected to bring daytime temperatures reaching near 33 C away from the water from Sunday through Thursday.

"Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat," the warning from ECCC reads.

"However, daytime temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the coast due to breezes from off the water."

Earlier this week, provincial emergency officials held a news conference urging residents to prepare for what they expect to be the longest heat wave of the summer.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged people to have a cool space to find refuge during the hottest parts of the day since the days-long stretch of hot weather means “there's an accumulation of heat that can lead to increased risk of heat-related illness in people.”

"We haven't really had a long, extended heat event (this year), so this is why we're kind of ringing the alarm bells on this one," said Terri Lang, meteorologist for ECCC, in an interview with CTV News Friday.

Temperatures in the coming days are not expected to come anywhere near the highs seen during 2021's heat dome, which led to 619 heat-related deaths.

Still, prolonged periods of heat don't have to break records to be a health risk. B.C. saw 16 heat-related deaths in 2022 and has seen another three so far this year.

Environment Canada's warning advises people to "watch for the effects of heat illness," including "swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

Lang advised people to check on friends and neighbours – especially the elderly, who can be more susceptible to the effects of prolonged hot weather – during the heat wave.

"Night after night, if there's no relief, it can really start to affect people," Lang said.

Temperatures are expected to return to "more seasonal values" by Friday, according to ECCC.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Lauren Pullen