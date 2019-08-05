

Alyse Kotyk , CTV News Vancouver





A heat warning has been established for parts of B.C.'s Interior and Central Coast as temperatures are expected to reach the high 30s in some areas.

According to Environment Canada, a thermal ridge in the Fraser Canyon including both Lytton and Lillooet is expected to bring temperatures as high as 36 C over the next few days. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dip only to 18 C.

In the central coast and north coast, including Terrace and Kitimat, prolonged heat is expected to bring temperatures up to 28 C.

Environment Canada is reminding residents to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and to reduce heat risk by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest part of the day.

"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle," Environment Canada's warning says. "Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, high temperatures are expected to hover around the mid-20s for most of the week. Monday is expected to be the warmest day, with highs reaching 26 C.

The week is forecasted to see sun and cloud with the exception of Saturday, which could see a 40 per cent chance of showers and highs of 21 C.

