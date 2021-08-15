VANCOUVER -- A pair of air quality advisories for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District have been lifted as skies over the region clear and weather cools down.

Metro Vancouver implemented the advisories on Aug. 12, warning that smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and Washington state had triggered an increase in fine particulate matter in the regions' air, while extreme heat had increased the presence of ground-level ozone.

The regional body continued the advisories on Friday and Saturday afternoons, but lifted them Sunday.

"Air quality has improved due to a change in the weather," Metro Vancouver said in a statement.

The Extreme Heat Alert put in place for the Lower Mainland due to high temperatures observed and Vancouver and Abbotsford international airports was lifted Saturday, but a heat warning from Environment Canada remained in place.

As of Sunday afternoon, that warning had also been lifted. There were no active weather statements for either Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley on the Environment Canada website as of 1 p.m. Sunday.