'Heartless': Remembrance Day donations stolen during break-in at legion, B.C. branch says

A Royal Canadian Legion branch in B.C.'s Okanagan is describing a break-in on the night of Remembrance Day as "devastating," saying thieves made off with all of the donations collected for the Poppy Fund.

A post on the Summerland branch's website says an estimated $700 in donations for veterans were stolen, as was $100 in petty cash. The break-in also resulted in substantial damage to the ATM, the surveillance system and the entrance.

"All this was done by person or persons who are heartless. They knew what they were doing," says a post on the branch's Facebook Page.

The branch estimates the deductible for the insurance company will cost them $1,000 and says they are unsure if it will cover all of their losses and expenses.

"I am reluctant to call these evil people 'sophisticated thieves,' but they had obviously 'cased' the branch on Remembrance Day in order to disable the security system and quickly get in and out without detection. They brought substantial break-and-enter tools to jimmy th doors and pry open the ATM," wrote John Dorn, past president in an online update

"One can only hope, one of these persons – realizing they have stolen money designated to aid veterans –has a change of heart and does the right thing."

The online posts say the break-in was reported to local Mounties, and ask anyone with information to contact police.

A fundraiser was held Sunday to help the branch recoup some of the lost donations, and a post on the Facebook page says the branch has been overwhelmed with support from community members asking how they can help.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the RCMP and the Summerland Legion for comment and this story will be updated if a response is received.