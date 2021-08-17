VANCOUVER -- Thirteen families of pediatric heart patients in B.C. have ended up receiving care for their children outside of the province over the past two months, according to BC Children’s Hospital.

The hospital has had a shortage of cardiac surgeons following a workplace dispute that ended up in the courts.

Peachland couple Steven and Heather Lazeski are now in Edmonton, where their six-month-old James is in intensive care at Stollery Children’s Hospital. He was transferred from BC Children’s Hospital earlier this month, where the pediatric heart transplant program has been on hold.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody at all,” Steven said.

Their little boy was diagnosed with left ventricular non-compaction, meaning a chamber of his heart is not able to pump blood as effectively. On previous hospital visits, the condition ended up being managed with medication, but at the end of July, he returned to Children’s Hospital experiencing symptoms and became eligible for a transplant.

“Once the transplant became an official conversation, they more or less told us that we’d have to come to Edmonton or Toronto,” Steven said. “He was stable and more or less ready to be put on a heart transplant list as a perfect candidate until he was transferred.”

James went into cardiac arrest during the transfer.

“They had to do chest compressions on him for five minutes. They got him stabilized again, and he was OK, and then once they landed in Edmonton he went into cardiac arrest again and then they had to perform CPR all the way to the Stollery for 25 minutes,” Steven said. “Because of the extended CPR, he had kidney failure, liver failure.”

The Lazeski’s said while their child’s liver appears not to be getting any worse, his organs need to stabilize before he can go on the waitlist. James now has a left ventricular assist device, or heart pump, and is intubated and on dialysis.

“He ended up having a blood infection so they had to put him back on dialysis again,” Steven said. “Our biggest message we want to drive home is BC Children’s failure to manage what was an HR issue for years has now put our son in this position.”

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, BC Children’s Hospital said 13 families have received complex pediatric cardiac care in either Edmonton or Toronto over the past six weeks.

Court documents detail a lengthy workplace dispute involving two surgeons in the cardiac program at Children’s Hospital. One has recently been on a leave. The situation was criticized by Supreme Court Justice Nigel Kent in an April ruling as a problem “of the hospital’s own making." He wrote in his decision the hospital was well aware of the individual concerns of the two doctors “yet chose to do nothing about them."

William Lin’s daughter Zoe had been on the wait list for a transplant in Vancouver. They’ve now moved their family to Toronto for the time being, to receive care at SickKids Hospital.

“Unfortunately B.C. just isn’t able to provide that care,” Lin said. “We plan on coming back, but only when we feel it’s right and it’s safe for Zoe to come back.”

In a statement, the hospital said of the 13 families, “we have facilitated the return of six patients home to British Columbia at this point for continued care from BC Children’s Hospital cardiologists and clinical care teams.”

It’s unclear when the remaining families may be able do the same. CTV News requested an interview with the hospital, but was told no one was available.

According to hospital correspondence previously shared with CTV News, heart surgeons from outside of B.C are being brought in as locums, or temporary fill-ins. There has been no recent update on the status of the transplant program.

The hospital has said complex cardiovascular surgeries “continue to be performed," and has acknowledged some families may require out-of-province care.

In an email earlier this month, a hospital spokesperson said “we remain committed to providing children and their families with the highest quality patient care, but we acknowledge that in recent weeks, we have been faced with challenges in delivering on this...we apologize for the stress this may have caused the patients and families who need us most.”

James’s father and mother said their experience with frontline hospital staff has been great, but feel B.C. should still have its own transplant program.

“As a parent, it’s just the worst thing to deal with, ever,” Steven said. “And being displaced just makes it that much harder.”