Heart-shaped blaze on B.C. beach goes viral, sparking outrage amid fire ban

A TikTok video of a couple setting a heart-shaped fire on a Tofino, B.C., beach before embracing in its midst has racked up millions of views and generated plenty of outrage online.

The video was posted last week amid a severe drought, a record-breaking and deadly wildfire season and a fire ban.

User ashleysmeeth posted the video, which is set to a country song, last week with the caption: "he said he wanted to do something cute to show he loves me then did this."

The fire, started at the top of the heart, quickly spreads after being set, the flames burning along the outline of the shape. As black smoke billows into the air, the couple kiss.

TikTok has posted a warning to the video that says: "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt." The video has been viewed 2.4 million times.

In replies to comments on the post, the user says the material used to start the fire was paper towel and also "can't forget the gasoline."

Replying to people who asked how the fire was put out, the user posted a follow-up video that has also been viewed 2.4 million times.

After the woman tells the man how "cute" the fire was he responds by remarking on the black smoke cloud and saying "I gotta kick it out" before starting to use his bare feet to put sand on the fire.

The stunt – which some are praising as adorably romantic but many others are condemning as grossly irresponsible – comes as all beach and campfires are banned on Vancouver Island and in the District of Tofino. Penalties for violating the ban can include fines, jail time, and liability for firefighting costs if a wildfire sparks.

A spokesperson for the district declined to comment on the potential consequences for the couple in this case but did provide a brief statement.

"The District of Tofino urges all residents and visitors to Tofino to respect current provincial fire regulations," an email to CTV News said.

"Tofino is a special place where we encourage visitors and residents to enjoy beaches responsibly."