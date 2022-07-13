'Heart of the action' for Celebration of Light fireworks moving locations this year

'Heart of the action' for Celebration of Light fireworks moving locations this year

Fireworks are seen in Vancouver on Saturday, July 28, 2019 in this photo from Matthew McTaggart. (matthewmct / Instagram) Fireworks are seen in Vancouver on Saturday, July 28, 2019 in this photo from Matthew McTaggart. (matthewmct / Instagram)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener