Heart Health Awareness Month with Dr. Swiggum

VANCOUVER -

February is heart month, which is a time to focus on the importance of cardiovascular health.

There are currently 750,000 Canadians living with heart failure and more than 100,000 cases are diagnosed each year.

It is one of the leading causes of hospitalizations in Canada.

Dr. Elizabeth Swiggum is a heart failure specialist and cardiologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Dr. Swiggum shared that heart failure is a condition caused by the heart not functioning as it should or by a problem with its structure.

Symptoms of heart failure include difficulty breathing, coughing, fatigue, weakness and fluid bulidup in the lungs and legs.

Dr. Swiggum says that those experiencing signs and symptoms should talk to their doctor and request they get tested.

Being informed about the condition can allow people who are concerned to advocate for diagnosis and care.

Dr. Swiggum recommended visiting heartfailure.ca to learn more about the signs.

For those living with heart failure, Dr. Swiggum says heartlife.ca is a great resource for support about living with the condition.

