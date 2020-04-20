VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials are set to update the province's novel coronavirus case numbers Monday.

The afternoon briefing is expected to include cases from a two-day period, as there was no update given on Sunday.

During Saturday's update, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 29 new test-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s total up to 1,647. She also announced three additional deaths.

On Friday, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outlined new modelling data that showed the province's virus rates are slowing. During that briefing, Henry and Dix said some restrictions could begin to be lifted as early as mid-May if people continue dutifully following physical distancing rules and flattening B.C.'s epidemic curve.

"The easing of restrictions, when they come, will be gradual and will be slow and thoughtful," Henry said Saturday. "We took very quick action to get us into this, but we don't want all of the sacrifices that we have been doing across the province to be for naught."

