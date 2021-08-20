VANCOUVER -- As COVID-19 cases in B.C. continue to rise, the province's health minister and top doctor will take questions from reporters Friday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to address the media in a live briefing at 2:30 p.m.

The news conference will be livestreamed here on CTVNewsVancouver.ca.

Dix and Henry will be joined by representatives from Interior Health, which has been the focal point of the province's recent surge in coronavirus infections.

Authorities reimposed restrictions in the Central Okanagan local health area as a result of the spike in cases, but they've faced criticism for failing to impose new restrictions anywhere else in the province, even as cases outside the Interior have increased.

On Thursday, B.C. added 689 new cases of COVID-19 to its total. While the largest portion of those - 278 infections - was detected in Interior Health, other regions also added substantial numbers of new cases on Thursday.

Fraser Health saw 219 new cases on Thursday, Vancouver Coastal Health added 123, Island Health added 42 and Northern Health added 27.

The Ministry of Health is expected to provide an update on new coronavirus cases, related deaths, hospitalizations and outbreaks in a written statement Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.