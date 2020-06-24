VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give an update on how many new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update won't come through a live briefing, but the health ministry is expected to release a statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, health officials announced 13 new cases of the virus and one additional death.

A total of 2,835 cases have been recorded in the province since the start of the pandemic.

No new outbreaks were detected in the community or in long-term care, but as of Tuesday there were seven active outbreaks in the health-care system.

Those numbers were released as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outlined new modelling data on the spread of the virus.

That data suggested B.C. has managed to keep its case numbers low, but that personal contacts are at "the threshold" for a rebound in new infections of COVID-19.

"We're at a point where we want things to go back to normal," Henry said. "We don't want to have to deal with this anymore. But we know that there's downsides to that."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn