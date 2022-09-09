Health care top issue for voters in Surrey South byelection

As voters head to the polls in the Surrey South byelection Saturday, it may be the political party’s promises on health care that determine how ballots are cast.

“I know so many people now that can’t find a doctor,” said South Surrey resident Jacqueline Misling “Even myself, trying to get an appointment with my doctor it’s weeks and weeks away."

Another South Surrey resident said the issue of getting a new hospital would affect how she voted.

“We definitely want to have a full functioning hospital with a maternity ward, with intensive care, all those things are going to be really important,” said Jacquie Darmanin.

Residents are still waiting for construction of a second hospital in Surrey to begin on vacant land in Cloverdale.

“The BC NDP is delivering on the hospital in Cloverdale. It is scheduled to start this coming year in 2023 and will be functional in 2027,” said NDP candidate Pauline Greaves.

But the Liberals think the new hospital is not designed to meet the needs of a growing city.

“We just want to make sure that it’s full service. One-hundred and sixty-eight beds, no maternity ward and no ICU certainly isn’t meeting the needs of Surrey today,” said liberal candidate Elenore Sturko.

The Liberals have had a strong-hold on the Surrey South riding, but the NDP has been making in-roads in city in recent years.

Both parties have been battling over gridlock at the Massey Tunnel.

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon pushed the issue back into the spotlight this week, saying if the NDP hadn’t cancelled the replacement bridge, it would have already opened.

The NDP has committed to a new tunnel which will be complete in 2030, but residents are tired of waiting.

“It’s such a bottleneck. It’s the worst bottleneck in B.C. and South Surrey residents bear the brunt of it when we want to get in and out of the city,” said Darmanin.

Meanwhile, the candidates have been pounding the payment, trying to connect with voters.

“I’ve lived in this riding for a long time, over 28 years,” said Greaves who works as an educator.

“I know that I would fight for this riding and fight for the interests of people in this riding.”

Sturko, an RCMP officer on unpaid leave, said she’s also not afraid to stand up for people in her community.

“I’m not in this because I’m looking to seek a pension,” she said.

“I truly want to make our community better. I’m not easily intimidated and I’m ready to fight for the things British Columbians need.”