VANCOUVER -- As the country continues its phased approach to reopening businesses, health and safety are top of mind for Canadian shoppers, according to a new survey.

Conducted by IPSOS, the poll suggests even when restrictions are eased, four in five people will delay going shopping.

Out of those hesitant to return to stores in the time of COVID-19, 54 per cent say they are worried about crowding and 41 per cent fear getting sick.

Eighty-two per cent of respondents say the proper safety protocols are the most important factor when deciding whether to return to a store. That compares to 17 per cent who say customer service matters the most.

Meanwhile, 64 per cent of respondents say they will stop shopping at a location that doesn't prioritize shoppers' health and safety.

The survey also reveals there's a generational difference in how people respond to shopping amid the global health crisis.

At 71 per cent, baby boomers are the most likely to stop shopping at a store due to health and safety concerns.

This is in comparison to 58 per cent of millennials and half of generation Z, who are less likely to alter their behaviours based on fears over cleanliness.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.