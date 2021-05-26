VANCOUVER -- Overnight lane closures of the Lions Gate Bridge will begin in June to allow for upgrades to the counterflow lane.

The work starts mid-month and runs until mid-November on the bridge that connects downtown Vancouver and the North Shore, says the Ministry of Transportation in a news release. The lane closures will mainly run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday to Thursday but that could change depending on the work being done, says the release.

Approximately 60,000 drivers use the Lions Gate every day and the counterflow lanes help reduce travel times during rush hour.

The news release says the $4.7-million project includes modernizing the signal heads on the Stanley Park Causeway and the Lions Gate Bridge to LED lane-control signals, as well as an upgrade of the software that operates the counterflow system.

The counterflow system on the bridge was implemented in 1994 and the last time it was upgraded was 2002, adds the release.

Details about the closures will be posted online. http://www.drivebc.ca