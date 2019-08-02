

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in B.C.'s Cariboo region are investigating after a motor vehicle crash killed a woman and sent two men to hospital Friday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. on Highway 97 near McLeese Lake, roughly 40 kilometres north of Williams Lake.

Officers responded to the scene and determined that the incident was a head-on collision between a Ford Expedition SUV travelling north and a Ford F-350 pickup truck travelling south on the highway.

The crash happened when the Expedition crossed the centre line, police said. The drivers of both vehicles suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Expedition was taken to hospital via air ambulance, while the driver of the F-350 was transported on the ground.

The woman who died was a passenger in the F-350. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation. The incident closed Highway 97 for several hours Friday afternoon and no detour was available, according to DriveBC.