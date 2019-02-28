The parkway near Simon Fraser University's Surrey campus was shut down Wednesday evening after a grey Ford Mustang smashed head-on into a transit bus.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Surrey man, was having a medical emergency before his car crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing into the bus shorlty after 5 p.m.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

City Parkway was reopened a few hours later, and police confirmed no injuries have been reported by any passengers on the bus.

RCMP say a dog in the back set of the Mustang ran out onto the street following the crash, but was found and taken to an animal shelter.

Officers confirmed the dog was unhurt.