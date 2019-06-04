

CTV News Vancouver





The families of two teenagers who were found shot to death in Surrey one year ago are marking the grim anniversary with a plea for help finding the killers.

The bodies of 16-year-old Jaskarn "Jason" Singh Jhutty and 17-year-old Jaskaran "Jesse" Singh Bhangal were found on a rural road on June 4, 2018.

After a year of investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it still has not secured any charges or made any arrests in the case.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jhutty's sister, Pawan, asked anyone with information to come forward and help bring their family closure.

"We have no answers to why anyone would ever do this to Jason. He was 16 years old. He was just a child," she said.

Bhangal's sister Sharon said the boys' sudden deaths were devastating to the people who loved them.

"We have a huge hole in our hearts that will never be filled," she said.

Police have never publicly speculated on a motive, but IHIT said early on that the killings appeared to be targeted.

On Tuesday, the homicide team said investigators now believe the incident was gang-related – even though they don't think either Jhutty or Bhangal had gang connections.

