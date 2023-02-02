'He’s the Downtown Eastside newspaper': Community push for City of Vancouver to recognize street artist
Trey Helten remembers the first time he met Smokey Devil. He was in his mid-20s, living on the Downtown Eastside and didn’t have a phone or access to the Internet.
As an entrenched drug user, living on the sidewalk, Helten was focused on surviving. He said the only time he knew something important was happening in his community was when he saw Smokey’s art.
“He’s the Downtown Eastside newspaper,” he said.
Smokey’s work often consists of memorials to community members, warnings about drug toxicity and violence, and advocacy for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
“It’s sharing information and caring for people who need to be remembered, who would otherwise be forgotten,” Helten said.
Helten said Smokey’s art also draws attention to the crises in the neighbourhood without exploiting vulnerable people.
In just over one month, Smokey Devil, whose real name is James Hardy, will turn 54.
It’s an age many people who live in the Downtown Eastside won’t reach, as the area has one of the lowest life expectancies in Metro Vancouver.
Because of this, Helten wants the City of Vancouver to recognize Hardy on his birthday on March 11.
“I think this is a really good opportunity for the city to recognize him while he’s still around,” he said. “Why can’t we celebrate people while they’re still alive?”
A tribute created by Smokey Devil to Downtown Eastside advocate, Angel Gates.
Helten said he’s contacted some city councillors and staff about honouring his friend.
Coun. Pete Fry was one of them. He met Smokey more than 30 years ago.
“Smokey’s got a good heart and he’s definitely delivering the best kind of street art, speaking to the people on the street and providing a form of public awareness,” Fry said.
Smokey grew up in North Vancouver and moved to the Downtown Eastside around 25 years ago. He told CTV News his art helps people understand the complexities of his community.
“I hope they think twice about things,” he said.
Smokey Devil is known as the "Downtown Eastside's newspaper."
Helten said he's hopeful the city will recognize his request and mark March 11 as a day dedicated to the prolific artist by either holding a ceremony for Smokey or giving him the keys to the city.
“He’s a great example of someone who's dedicated their life to selfless service of others through art and street art,” Helten said.
