'He's taking your lunch': Bear's theft from golf cart caught on camera in Whistler

    A hungry black bear interrupted a round of golf in Whistler recently, and the interaction was caught on camera.

    Video shot by April Lorimer shows the bear inspecting her group's golf cart before climbing into the driver's seat and grabbing a brown paper bag

    "He's taking your lunch," Lorimer can be heard saying as the bear exits the cart and heads for the woods with its spoils.

    The incident happened at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, where local expert Michael Allen says there are "a minimum of 48" resident bears in the area. 

    Typically, they're seen from gondolas or on distant fairways, rather than up close, according to Allen. 

