'He's never done anything like this before': Family offers reward in search for missing Burnaby man

The family of a missing Burnaby man is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Mario Mendez Campos was last seen on Oct. 22 in the 1200 block of Frances Street in Vancouver, according to Burnaby RCMP, which issued a news release on his disappearance Saturday.

"It's very out of character and uncharacteristic of my dad," his son Nelson Mendez told CTV News on Sunday.

"The last contact that me and my brother had of my dad was on Oct. 21. We had a scheduled family event on Oct. 23, which he did not attend, and since then he has been missing from work as well."

Nelson and his brother Donovan Mendez described their father as a homebody who doesn't typically spend a lot of time away from home or work.

"He's never done anything like this before," Nelson said.

The brothers have been putting up posters around Vancouver and Burnaby in places they think the missing man may have visited. They said Campos, a 51-year-old grandfather of two, has no known mental or physical health concerns.

"We want you back home, dad," said Nelson, when asked what message he'd like to send to his father.

"Our family needs you."

Campos may be driving a white Jeep Patriot with B.C. licence plate AE5 84H, according to his sons.

Police describe Campos as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'10" and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, police said.