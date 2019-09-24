The pilot of a commercial helicopter was killed when his aircraft went down and crashed into a shed in Campbell River Tuesday morning.

Friends and colleagues confirmed that Ed Wilcock, owner of E&B Helicopters in Campbell River, was the pilot killed in the crash.

Bill Alder, a former owner of E&B Helicopters, described his friend as “very focused and very driven.”

"Anybody in the community already knows him," Alder told CTV News Vancouver Island. "He was an experienced pilot and businessman in the community and has been for a long, long time. He's done a lot for this community. He's going to be missed, big time."

Rescuers were called to the crash scene near Spit Road at approximately 11:25 a.m.

Campbell River resident Sandra Malone told CTV News Vancouver Island that a group of people noticed the helicopter was experiencing difficulties as it appeared it was trying to return to a helicopter pad and started to wobble before plummeting through the shed.

Malone said her uncle was inside the carving shed working on a totem pole when the deadly crash happened.

"My Uncle Billy had just left his seat right below where the helicopter crashed," Malone said. "He just got up to walk towards where my two cousins were, for whatever reason, and one of the blades came right through the roof.”

She said the group of people rushed to the pilot’s aid.

"I don't know who the people were who got the pilot out of the helicopter but he didn't make it."

The Spit Road area, where several aircraft hangars are located, was temporarily closed while police investigated.

"A locally owned commercial helicopter met a tragic end in the area with one soul on board who did not survive," said RCMP Const. Maury Tyre.

Pilot had decades of experience

Wilcock started his helicopter business 28 years ago. E&B Helicopters provides air transportation and emergency evacuation services to hundreds of forest industry companies.

In 2017, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the BC Forest Safety Council for his commitment to safety.

Prior to being a pilot, he worked in the forest industry as a camp superintendent.

Cause of crash unknown

RCMP said it’s unclear what caused the helicopter to crash and several agencies -- including WorkSafe BC, the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service -- are also investigating.

The TSB confirmed it has deployed a team of investigators to examine the crash site and is assessing its next steps.

It said the aircraft was a Bell 206 helicopter, which typically has dual blades and single or double engines.

Meanwhile, the BC Coroners Service confirmed it had staff en route to the scene around noon.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island