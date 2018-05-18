

CTV Vancouver





A hazmat team was called to a community centre in Vancouver's West End Friday afternoon for an ammonia leak.

The building on Denman Street was evacuated and no injuries were reported, Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services said.

A technician is repairing the issue, but the building has been ventilated and was reopened to the public before 3 p.m.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

The West End Community Centre hosts child care, preschool classes, a youth centre, a pottery studio, a photography dark room and an auditorium. It also contains racquetball and squash courts, a dance studio, indoor cycling, fitness centre with a steam room, and an ice rink.

Earlier this year, some industry experts were asking questions about staffing and inspections of ammonia refrigeration used for skating and curling rinks. Calls for alternative cooling solutions followed the deaths of three men in an arena in Fernie, B.C. in October.