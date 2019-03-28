Hazmat incident: Abandoned barrels prompt street closure in Burnaby
Two abandoned barrels forced hazmat crews to close down a street in Burnaby overnight.
Two abandoned barrels filled with a hazardous substance prompted a response from the Burnaby Fire Department's hazmat team overnight.
The barrels were left on Henning Drive near Boundary Road, and fire officials cordoned off the area Wednesday night while they tested the contents.
A firefighter on scene told CTV News the substance was sodium hydroxide, which is also known as "caustic soda."
Sodium hydroxide is an inorganic compound that is very corrosive, and is generally used as a solid or 50 per cent solution. It's used to manufacture items such as paper, explosives, soaps and petroleum products.
A third-party environmental clean up crew was eventually brought in to further test the substance, clean up and safely dispose of the barrels.
Henning Drive has since been reopened to traffic and the public.