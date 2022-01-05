Hazards ahead: As another winter storm looms, tips for staying safe while driving in the snow

With Metro Vancouver expected to see up to 20 centimetres of snow in the latest winter storm forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday, drivers are being reminded to take extra care when heading out on the roads.

BCAA automotive specialist Josh Smythe said people should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

“Slipping and skidding, if it occurs, it’s important to remember any motions to correct it need to be done smoothly and intentionally,” he said. “No heavy turning, no slamming on the brakes.”

Smythe said it’s important to remember posted speed limits are meant for optimal conditions, and that having all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive doesn’t mean you’re invincible in the snow.

“You do often get a very good experience driving in it, because (four-wheel drive) will move you forward,” he said. “The problem with that is it gives you a bit of an illusion of the ability of stopping. It doesn’t stop any better than a two-wheel drive car. So give yourself that extra space. Anticipate extra room needed to stop.”

It’s also important to ensure your vehicle itself is ready for the snow.

“What we would hope you don’t have is summer tires. We would hope that you don’t have worn out winter tires,” Smythe said, and added thoroughly cleaning snow off your car before driving is also key, including mirrors and lights.

“Wipe off all the snow, not just off your windows. You want to wipe off the snow off your hood because as you start to get some speed, it’ll blow into your windshield and obscure your view. Wipe off your roof so that when that snow comes off, it doesn’t obscure the view of the vehicle travelling behind you.”

Smythe said making sure your lights are on during the day will also help increase your visibility.

But ultimately, Smythe said, if you’re not confident driving in the snow, you may want to make alternate plans.

“I myself, living in the Lower Mainland, we don’t have a lot of experience during the winter, so I’m not horribly comfortable going to extreme conditions,” he said. “If you’re not comfortable with it, don’t do it.”