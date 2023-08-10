Hawaiian wildfires delay flights to and from Vancouver

Travellers scheduled to fly between Vancouver International Airport and Maui’s Kahului Airport are being urged to check their flight status.

Many flights have been cancelled or delayed due to deadly wildfires on the island.

Two flights scheduled to depart from YVR and one that was supposed to arrive at the airport from OGG were cancelled Wednesday.

The acting governor of Hawaii is discouraging people from travelling to the island, saying it is not a safe place right now.

A WestJet flight that was supposed to arrive at YVR late Wednesday night was delayed until Thursday morning.

Another flight, this time from Air Canada, is set to arrive shortly before 9 p.m.

WestJet cancelled a flight that was supposed to arrive at 7:20 a.m.

There is only one flight scheduled to depart YVR for the island Thursday evening, after Air Canada cancelled one that was set to leave at 6 p.m.

Travellers are being urged to check their flight status frequently before arriving at the terminal to avoid disappointment.

On Wednesday night, Air Canada dispatched a large empty plane from YVR to Maui to bring stranded Canadian travellers home.

Hundreds had their booked flights home yesterday cancelled because of concerning fire and smoke conditions near the island's main airport.

Air Canada says it is continuing to monitor the situation with regular daily flights between Vancouver and Maui still scheduled.

The airline is accommodating travellers who purchased a ticket no later than Aug. 9 for travel between that day and Aug. 13 and anyone whose itinerary includes a flight to, from or through OGG.

“If you are scheduled to travel during the affected period, you can retrieve your booking to change your flight, free of charge, to another date between now and September 15, 2023, subject to availability in the cabin you originally purchased. Otherwise, any fare difference will apply,” reads the company’s website.

With files from the Canadian Press