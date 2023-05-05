'Having steaks tonight': Maple Ridge man plans celebratory family dinner after lotto win

A celebratory steak dinner is in order for one Maple Ridge resident and his family after discovering he won the lottery.

Peter Anglin won $166,437.50 in the April 8 Lotto 6/49 draw, according to a news release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation Thursday.

Anglin told the BCLC he was shocked when he scanned his ticket at the ValleyFair Mall on Lougheed Highway and realized he had won.

"I scanned the ticket and kept scanning it…I sent a photo to my wife and sent a text to my kids saying, 'Having steaks tonight,'" he recalled.

"My wife said, 'Is this real?!'…My kids asked me, 'Are you kidding?!'"

After the celebratory dinner, Anglin said he plans to put the majority of his prize towards his family's home that he is currently in the process of building.

"For the last 25 years, I've built pools for other people and have always wanted one of my own," he said. "I'm closer to that goal now."