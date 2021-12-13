Have Yourself a Merry Little Cheesemas with Tre Stelle

Vancouver -

It’s so easy to cook with cheese and there are endless options and varieties to create with.

Chef Anna Olson joined CTV Morning Live to share some of her holiday favourites using Tre Stelle cheese.

This Canadian brand has produced fine quality, award winning cheeses for over 60 years.

Olson shared three recipes on CTV Morning Live.

Feliz Navi Crab: This is a spicy and cheesy crab dip that features Tre Stelle Mozzarella and Tre Stelle Mascarpone.

Gnocchin’ Around the Christmas Tree: This is a Tre Stelle Ricotta gnocchi that is cooked in one pot. It is perfect as an appetizer or side dish. It features the delicious taste of brown butter and sage.

Oh Cannoli Night: This Tre Stelle Ricotta cannoli cheesecake makes serving a large group easy. The ricotta filling has orange zest, chocolate chips, masala, lemon zest, and a pinch of nutmeg. All items that would be found in a creamy cannoli, but put together as a delicious cheesecake.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn how to create these festive dishes for a very Merry Cheesemas.