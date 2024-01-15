Have you seen Zoey? Car stolen in New Westminster had border collie in backseat, police say

A six-year-old border collie named Zoey was stolen along with her owner's car in New Westminster early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The dog was in the back seat of a black, 2012 Fiat 500 was stolen from the 800 block of Carnarvon Street at around 12:50 a.m., the New Westminster Police Department says in a news release.

"Zoey’s owner is extremely upset and understandably he’s concerned for the well-being of his beloved pet," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver. "We’re asking the public to share this story and to help us reunite this man and his dog."

The dog is brown and white with freckles and a red nose, police added. The car's licence plate is TT2 51D.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the pup is urged to call 911. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact investigators at 604-525-5411.