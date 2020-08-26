VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are looking for an elderly woman with dementia they say went missing Tuesday.

Tereza Younan, 74, was last seen at about 3 p.m. near Haro and Bute streets. Police say she's often in the area near Pendrell and Jervis streets and may be collecting bottles.

They say she uses a walker, is 4'11" and has a medium build and grey hair.

Younan has a right eye only and wears a medical bracelet with her name on it. She speaks Arabic and isn't fluent in English.

"She may appear lost or confused," Vancouver police said in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone who sees Younan is asked to call 911 and stay with her until first responders arrive.