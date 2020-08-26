Advertisement
Have you seen this woman? Vancouver police looking for missing senior with dementia
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 9:19AM PDT
Tereza Younan. (Vancouver police handout)
VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are looking for an elderly woman with dementia they say went missing Tuesday.
Tereza Younan, 74, was last seen at about 3 p.m. near Haro and Bute streets. Police say she's often in the area near Pendrell and Jervis streets and may be collecting bottles.
They say she uses a walker, is 4'11" and has a medium build and grey hair.
Younan has a right eye only and wears a medical bracelet with her name on it. She speaks Arabic and isn't fluent in English.
"She may appear lost or confused," Vancouver police said in a news release Wednesday.
Anyone who sees Younan is asked to call 911 and stay with her until first responders arrive.